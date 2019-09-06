Day at the Beach- Erie County takes part in International Coastal Clean Up Day

People around the world will join forces later this month to help clean up the planet and two of those efforts will take place in Erie County.

September 21st is the day to help mother nature clean up. It’s an International Coastal Clean Up Day, and in Erie County it will focus on two spots, Erie Bluffs State Park and Presque Isle State Park.

“Wind and waves bring new things to our shoreline every day. Park users also leave things behind, don’t dispose of things properly. So for all those reasons we definitely need help,” said Anne Desarro, Presque Isle State Park.

The goal is not only to spruce up Erie’s two state parks, but also to collect information on what kinds of litter are being left out there, so your mission will be to collect trash and facts.

“You’ll be asked to pick up litter and fill out data related to that litter. What type is it, plastic, is it a food container, is it our number one litter item found, which is cigarette butts?” said DeSarro.

The International Coastal Clean Up is set for September 21st from 9 a.m. until noon at both Presque Isle and Erie Bluffs. You can meet either at TREC or the Bluffs main parking lot.

All equipment is provided. Groups of ten or more are asked to register at 814-833-7424.