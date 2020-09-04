Day at the Beach- Labor Day swimming at Presque Isle State Park

The Labor Day weekend is always a sure sign that summer is ending and fall will soon be here. That means a lot of people may want to hit the beaches and Presque Isle State Park staff say that they will be ready.

It has been on the strangest summers on record, yet some things stay the same. There were still hot summer days leading to big crowds at Presque Isle State Park. Those crowds are also expected through the Labor Day weekend, but this year only a few beaches will permit swimming.

“We will have Beach 3, Beach 6, Beach 8 open for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Now, keep in mind on Monday, swimming will end 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m.” said. Steve Dunsmore, Lake Erie Lifeguard Manager.

The lack of rain this summer has reduced lake levels exposing more sand than earlier in the year. That will give park staff a little more room for spacing families. Despite the unique nature of the summer of 2020 for the lifeguards, things were pretty much business as usual, and that’s seen as a success in itself.

“There have been days with very large crowds and it’s made things a little more challenging for us, but nothing out of the ordinary that we haven’t experienced prior to this summer.” Dunsmore said.

So, for the holiday weekend, swimming is permitted on Beaches 3, 6, and 8. ADA access to the water will be available on Beach 8.

Swimming ends at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

Check the signs for any late changes.