Day at the Beach- Presque Isle Boat Livery

Outdoor equipment from bicycles to kayaks are seeing renewed popularity these days as more people try to stay active, stay outside and stay safe. This not only means more sales, it also means more rentals at places like Presque Isle State Park.

Re-opening the boat livery is proving to be a good idea at Presque Isle State Park with more people looking to shed the stay-at-home stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. There you can rent a wide variety of boats, kayaks, canoes and even paddleboards with the goal of exploring the hidden waterways of Presque Isle lagoons.

“There’s a lot of nooks and crannies, there are little inlets, things like that. There’s no other way to get in and see what’s in there, the variety of plants, wildlife, birds, everywhere.” said Ron Sachse.

Staff members are trained to know the equipment and Presque Isle’s changing weather and they are committed to keeping that equipment clean after each and every use, all to keep the customer experience safe and fun.

“Al they need when they come down here is ID and a way of payment. We provide all the paddles, the PFDs, we’ve been sanitizing everything when it comes back in, whether its been used or not. We try to be very careful about that.” Sachse said.

The Presque Isle Boat Livery is open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Returns are expected by 7:00 p.m. so the equipment can be cleaned for the next day.

Reservations are suggested, and only required for power boats. For more on prices and rental options, go to http://presqueisleboatrental.com/