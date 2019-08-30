Day at the Beach- Staying safe at the beach during Labor Day weekend

Staff members at Presque Isle State Park are preparing for the last blast of summer, Labor Day weekend, and they have some tips to make your holiday visit both fun and safe.

For many, it’s the last big summer fling. That means thousands of people visiting the beaches of Presque Isle, looking to squeeze out a few more memories while the sun shines.

The top priority is having fun, but park staff wants everyone to stay safe too. That means staying out of the water unless you see a lifeguard.

The park is open from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guarded beaches include Barracks and Beaches 6, 7, 8, 10. and 11.

Also the park wants to remind people to please remember to please throw out litter and make sure charcoal is extinguished.