Day at the Beach- Swimming returns to Presque Isle State Park

Swimming is returning to the beaches of Presque Isle, at least some of them. However, some COVID-19 related regulations will remain in place.

These familiar Erie scenes have been largely missing so far this year. However, that ends Saturday when swimming returns to guarded beaches. Visitors can wade up to their knees in unguarded areas but no more. Staff members have been hard at work trying to get the beaches up to summer form.

“The maintenance crews have been working really hard cleaning up the beaches, getting the logs off and starting to groom them. There is the possibility that we’ll be opening up some more, so when you come on Saturday or next week, just check the sign at the entrance to the park and that will give you an update on any more beaches that we are able to open.” said Bob North, lifeguard manager.

The lifeguards will work to make sure that swimmers stay properly spaced and there aren’t too many in the water at the same time. They will also offer first aid and rescue support as always, but the way that it will be offered will be different.

“It could be something like asking people to put a mask on when they come in contact with them. If it’s more serious or don’t know where they come from, they could be in full gear to protect the guards and the patrons.” North said.

So far, the plan calls for Beaches 3, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11 to be guarded. The hours will be from noon to 7:30 p.m. daily. The ADA access ramp will be located on the west side of Beach 8.

If you have any question, you are asked to call the park office at 833-7424.