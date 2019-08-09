Day at the Beach- Yellow Bike Rentals at Presque Isle State Park

There’s more than one way to get around Presque Isle State Park. One of the best, according to those who ride is bicycles. Just because you don’t have a bike, doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun.

A leisurely bike ride around Presque Isle can make for an enjoyable afternoon, but what if you don’t have or didn’t bring a bike.

That’s where the yellow bike rolls in, offering a wide range of rentals. These days, bike riding can be a lot more than the two wheels most of us grew up with.

Weather permitting, yellow bikes are available every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Only large groups require reservations. Riders under 12 are required to wear helmets. For more information on availability and rental rates you can visit presqueisleyellowbikerental.com.