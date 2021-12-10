PI 100: Christmas lights at Presque Isle State Park

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere we go.

That’s even true on Presque Isle where a 13-mile car trip is getting kids of all ages in the holiday spirit.

The lights at Presque Isle State Park are serving two purposes, getting visitors in the holiday frame of mind and reminding those visiting the park that it is a beautiful time of year. With holiday displays dotting the 13 mile route backed by the bright lights of the city, the result is breathtaking.

“Of course, you’re going to see the beautiful Erie skyline lit up, which is a spectacular view and it’s really about highlighting the natural beauty of Presque Isle and getting people out of the park in a time when they might not come out to visit the park,” said Jon DeMarco, Presque Isle Partnership.

Tour planners started with the buildings that had power than used battery-powered solar energy packs to bridge the dark gaps. Now in its second year, those planners are learning as they go.

“Once we did it last year, we learned a lot this year. We’re really learning a lot more but it’s something we plan to continue to grow over the years. This is a long term investment and we’ll be looking at this probably 10 years from now.” DeMarco said.

Presque Isle Lights runs Thursday through Sunday until December 26th. Displays are limited on the 24th and 25th.

It’s free to attend but donations will be accepted.

Hot cocoa is $2 on Friday and Saturday.

