PI 100- Dead Pond Trail walk

There are many ways staff members at Presque Isle are celebrating the parks 100 year anniversary.

One way is to get out on the park and take a look around.

Park staff are convinced that the only way to truly appreciate the beauty of Presque Isle is to immerse yourself in it.

To that end a walk is planned around Dead Pond Trail, a guided tour of the life that calls Presque Isle home.

“Some plants, it’s a great time for insects. Early in the morning we could see a little more wildlife. Some of the raptors that’s been a regular for some of the things we’ve been seeing lately,” said Ray Bierbower, Presque Isle State Park.

You can read about the park and you can see pictures, but it’s a different experience to see first hand, and it’s worth it if you take a few precautions.

“It is tick season, so bring some repellant and wear proper clothing for that as well. So just come out with a pair of binoculars if you have them and come out for a nice stroll in the morning,” said Bierbower.

The Dead Pond trail walk is planned for Saturday August 7th at 8 a.m.

Participants will meet at the Thompson Circle for this walk.

This walk is free, but you do have to register. To register for this walk, click here.

