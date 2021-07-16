PI 100- Discover Presque Isle and UPMC Sunset Music Series

Discover Presque Isle is one of the highlight festivals this time of year, a highlight that went dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this is a new year, with new hope that a number of summertime events can return to Presque Isle.

Life takes a few steps closer to normal beginning next week with the return of the UPMC Sunset Music Series Wednesday nights for the next month.

“It’s coming back and we’re excited to focus on and highlight all things that makes PI the special place that it is.” said Jon DeMarco.

The music series plays another important role in the park’s resurgence as the Wednesday event also kicks off the five-day Discover Presque Isle festival.

“Last year due to the pandemic, we had to cancel all of our summer programming, so it feels really good to be back this year, 2021, for the 100th anniversary of Presque Isle and be able to deliver these great events, community events to Erie and visitors from all over the country, really.” DeMarco said.

The UPMC Sunset Music Series kicks off Wednesday, July 21st and lasts four weeks. This year, the series is being held on Beach 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Discover Presque Isle also begins on July 21st and runs through July 25th.

The five-day festival will include 20 separate events during that time. This year, wood chis will replace the traditional buttons for $5.

To learn more about both events, you can visit https://www.discoverpi.com/.