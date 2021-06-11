PI 100- Do’s and Dont’s of Composting

Experts estimate that at least 25% of America’s garbage could be re-used through composting. It’s the focus of a new program offered through the naturalists at Presque Isle State Park.

America’s landfills are filling up fast, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Composting, which lets nature convert waste to nutritious dirt can save a lot of space and money too. That’s the focus of an upcoming virtual workshop teaching the basics of composting and the advantages it can bring.

“There’s just a drastic amount of that can be taken away from the landfill and used appropriately, so we’re not sending so much garbage to the landfill.” said Alyssa Zimmer.

Given the reduced COVID-19 restrictions, the state is allowing some in-person workshops, but this composting seminar will be by computer only.

“In terms of our programming, we’re at the point where we’re allowed to offer in-person, but we’re trying to still offer virtual for those of us still not comfortable with getting out there, which is understandable.” Zimmer said.

The Do’s and Dont’s of composting will take place Sunday, June 20th from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

It will be offered on computer only. You can pre-register for your login by June 19th.

Click here for more information on the event.