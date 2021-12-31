PI 100: Events at Presque Isle State Park in January

It may be a new year, but we are still in the middle of celebrating our year long look at the 100 years that Presque Isle has been a state park.

We’re taking a look at the programs planned for January to help mark the milestone.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Presque Isle State Park staff has been offering virtual programs to educate visitors by computer. With the new year comes a new approach, so why not offer both?

“And they can be both where you sit at home and watch them from the comfort of your couch or you can come out here and talk and walk around the peninsula. There are different options that you can have.” said Stacey Marendt, Presque Isle State Park.

Among the highlights for the month is a second book trail. This one built around the timeless classic Little Red Riding Hood, with a bit of a twist.

“After you’re done reading Little Red Riding Hood, you can come to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center and you can see the Big Bad Wolf that we have on display and then learn a little bit more about the wolf.” Marendt said.

You can also look for a hands-on program on the park’s arctic animals on January 17th, a program on squirrels offered both virtually and in-person on January 21st and a course on using snowshoes, offered in either grass or snow on January 30th.