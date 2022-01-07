PI 100: Extra concern for safety at Presque Isle State Park

All this year, we are honoring the 100th anniversary of Presque Isle becoming a state park.

In this edition, we’ll show how the beauty of the park in all seasons also calls for some extra concern for safety.

Even when Presque Isle is gripped by the chill of winter. The beauty of the place is undeniable. The dangers are, as well.

This includes the enticing urge to walk out on ice dunes created by the churning waves. Beautiful? Yes it is. It is also dangerous too.

“When the ice dunes start to form with the waves, we really need people to not climb on them. They are hollow, they are fragile, so you can easily fall through them and you won’t go straight down and onto the lake.” said Jill Flanagan, Presque Isle State Park.

And the dangers can be found on both land and lake. Because salting materials are not good for the park’s plant and animal life, park staff do not salt the park roads in the wintertime. That makes that even sticking to the park’s usual 25 mph speed limit might be too fast when the snow flies.

“When the roads are ice and snow covered, we need them to slow down to 15 or 20, if not slower because of the curves. If you come down here, quite a bit of are very dangerous due to the weather. We’ve had a number of vehicle accidents.” Flanagan said.

When on the park in winter, remember to stay off of the ice dunes, slow down for unsalted roads, don’t go around barricades, and wear warm clothing.