PI 100- Geocaching at Presque Isle State Park

Some people worry that kids are so into electronics that they don’t enjoy the great outdoors enough.

However, the naturalists at Presque Isle State Park say the opposite can be true too and that technology can actually make the park experience better.

Some use Presque Isle to get away from life’s modern conveniences, turn off the television, put down the phone and enjoy nature. Others will use those technologies to create a new park experience. One such way is geocaching.

Geocaching is a virtual treasure hunt that uses real locations to find computer-generated goodies. It’s the focus of a virtual workshop slated for Sunday that explains how the game works and how you can get started.

“It’s just a basic program to kind of get people interested in geocaching. You might have heard about it before and said ‘Oh, geocaching, what’s that? I want to learn a little bit more about that.'” said Stacey Marendt.

The technology isn’t new and has actually been used in some circles for years. In the past, players needed sophisticated trackers using global positioning satellites. These days, most people can just use their phones.

The virtual introduction to geocaching will be held on Sunday, May 23rd from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You must register beforehand to get your password for the computer worship.

To register, you’re asked to visit events.dcnr.pa.gov.

The event is free of charge.