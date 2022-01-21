PI 100: Getting around Presque Isle State Park with Snowshoes

You may have found it hard to get around this week with all of the snow. However, mankind has been finding ways to get around in heavy snow for years.

They may look like woven tennis racquets, but they possess the secrets to how human beings can travel through thick snowbanks at places like Presque Isle without fatigue.

The first secret to a proper fitting snowshoe is to forget about traditional shoe sizes.

“You do not want to think about your shoe size as much as your body weight. The longer the snowshoe, the more body weight that it can support so you have a wider surface area to support our tall upper bodies.” said Emily Pritchard, Presque Isle State Park.

That’s because of the other big snowshoe secret, snowshoes are not designed to go through the snow, which is a lot more work for wearers. Instead, they are designed to stay on top of the snow, using a shape larger than the human foot to distribute the weight, giving the wearer the feeling of floating over the snow instead of going through it.

“You put a pair of snowshoes on, you were able to stay on top of the snow a little bit more instead of dropping down into the snow,” Pritchard said.

Presque Isle is offering a free class in learning to snowshoe. It’s set for January 30th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in front of the TREC building. You must register by January 29th.

You can do so by clicking here or calling the park office during normal business at (814) 833-7424.