PI 100- Growing Up Wild virtual program

All this year, we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Presque Isle becoming a state park.

Tonight, we’re showcasing a virtual program aimed at giving kids a better understanding of the wonders of nature.

There are few places better at displaying the beauty of nature than Presque Isle State Park, but many kids have never witnessed that beauty firsthand. That’s the reason for Growing Up Wild, an award-winning early childhood education program with one mission, to build a sense of wonder in kids from ages 3 to 7.

“There’s a lot of children, believe it or not, nearby, who have never visited Presque Isle State Park and a program like this really gives children the opportunity to become awe-inspired by nature. Therefore, they will grow up to be better stewards of the environment.

A two-hour virtual workshops set for June 15th will teach educators about the best way to teach kids ages 3 to 7 about nature. The hope is that lessons learned young can last a lifetime.

“The instructor will go over the contents of the book the 27 different lessons with tons of activity and each participant will receive the current edition of the Growing Up Wild curriculum.

The Growing Up Wild instruction program is set for June 15th from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Only 30 people will be able to join the program and there is no charge.

