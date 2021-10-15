PI 100: History of Presque Isle State Park

The history of Presque Isle State Park is on display at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center as we continue to honor the 100 year anniversary of Presque Isle becoming a Pennsylvania State Park.

Time marches on in most places in our lives. In one corner of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, time is standing still. This is the history of Presque Isle broken down by decades. A rich century of moments, captured in pictures that tells the tale of an ever changing landscape.

“The original Ravine Flyer is seen in the picture from 1923. Of course, we know that the road went under the old Ravine Flyer as it kind of makes its way on the peninsula,” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle State Park.

Mankind is not the only force changing that landscape. Mother Nature plays a role, too. As the peninsula succumbs each year to the forces of wind and rain. It’s all part of the changing face of the premiere natural habitat in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

“It is, you know, an indication of just how important this peninsula is for visitors, local folks but visitors, vacationers and, of course, the wildlife. It’s all about that delicate balance,” Gula said.

The History of Presque Isle is open daily from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with the exceptions of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

It’s free of charge and on display on the first floor behind the main desk by the Big Green Screen.

