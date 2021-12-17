PI 100: History of Winter

All this year, we continue to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of Presque Isle becoming a state park.

In this week’s edition, we’ll tell you how a lot of the park’s history doesn’t come from warm days on the beach.

The history of Presque Isle is found in more than summer beach trips. In fact, you can argue that it is the offseason that shapes the park’s destiny.

Some winters are full of towering formations and heavy snow. Other years, there’s not much accumulation at all.

While you may believe the heavier storms are the most damaging, sometimes the worse that it is, the better that it is.

“The longer that Lake Erie freezes over and the colder we get and there’re ice dunes forming on that shoreline, it’s a natural barrier.” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle State Park.

People will come to the park in winter, regardless of conditions, to fish and cross country ski and to enjoy being outside.

That’s true even in the years when nature is quiet.

“There’s definitely these folks out there that take advantage of those wintertime activities. As of right now, we’re not seeing that, currently.” Gula said.

The History of Winter is part of the 100 year exhibit on the first floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

Winter hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.