PI 100: Holiday Open House at Presque Isle State Park

We are asked to do a lot of multitasking these days as we work to balance our busy lives

Staff members at Presque Isle State Park hope you’ll multitask for them too, with a little Christmas shopping that will also help raise money for park projects.

The park is funded through a budget approved each year in Harrisburg but that budget doesn’t cover everything.

That’s why the proceeds of the Presque Isle Gallery and Gift Shop are also used to help pay for special park projects. That’s the thinking behind a special Holiday open house set for Saturday, December 4th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“This is going to be our biggest show yet, featuring 20 of our artists that we cosign with in the store. We’ll be taking over the downstairs of the TREC with beer, food, wine and live music with 20 of the vendors we cosign with,” said Anthony Perino, Presque Isle Gallery and Gifts.

It’s part holiday party and part holiday shopping trip all rolled into one. It not only provides a benefit for the local artist but also benefits the designated park projects.

“All proceeds generated from the gift shop and the event December 4th will be used in projects at TREC and at Presque Isle State Park. We operate under the TREC foundation, which is the nonprofit that exists inside the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.” Perino said.

The Holiday Open House is set for the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on Saturday December 4th from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

20 artists will be selling their works.

To learn more, you can visit https://www.trecf.org/trec/presque-isle-gallery-and-gifts or visit the foundation website at https://www.trecf.org/.

