PI 100- Intro to archery

An upcoming archery class will soon be helping visitors to Presque Isle hit the mark.

That comes as staff members change the focus of the display honoring 100 years of Presque Isle becoming a state park.

Here are the latest updates in this edition of Presque Isle 100.

It’s a new, streamlined look for the display honoring 100 years of Presque Isle becoming a Pennsylvania state park.

A large display that had taken up the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center is now fitting behind the main desk near the green screen entrance.

Better story telling through a better use of available space.

“It’s scaled down. We picked the best of the best and we’ve tried to represent what’s been going on through the years here at Presque Isle,” said Ray Bierbower, Presque Isle.

While the presentation is changing, the mission remains the same to offer ways for people to learn more about the park by participating in the activities there.

Next up, an all ages introduction to archery with an emphasis on the fact that archery is now a competitive sport that is used for more than hunting.

“It’s very relaxing and there’s just something about a stick, a string, a piece of wood, and slinging it downrange you know that can be real enjoyable,” said Bierbower.

The introduction to archery at Presque Isle State Park is set for Saturday, October 2nd from noon to 1:30 and is being held at the AAUW Pavillion.

Registration for this event is required. To sign up for this event, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists