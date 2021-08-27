PI 100- Labor Day weekend at Presque Isle

Labor Day is the last holiday weekend of the summer swimming season at Presque Isle, and there’s an effort this year to keep visitors safe, on land, and on the lake.

Here is a closer look in this week’s Presque Isle 100.

For many families, Labor Day Weekend is the last hurrah for fun in the sun at Presque Isle, but for park staff it’s also the last big weekend for holiday crowds so the message is clear.

Don’t exceed the 25 MPH speed limit and pay attention.

“We do have people who are walking. We have skateboarders. It becomes very busy and very congested so the speed limit is even more important at that point,” said Jill Flanagan, Presque Isle State Park Officer.

Whole the park officers maintain the peace on land, on the beaches and in the water that job falls to park lifeguards as they work to keep the large crowds safe too.

“Try to give yourself some distance. Every person on the beach we know it’s going to be crowded, but with the CDC regulations we have everybody not be so compacted and really just come out and enjoy yourself,” said Flanagan.

That’s the goal, lots of people with few problems.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists