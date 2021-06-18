PI 100- Lady Kate

There is only one grand lady of the waters around Presque Isle State Park: The Lady Kate. And she spends most of her days impressing visitors with Presque Isle’s natural beauty through hour-and-a-half cruises.

“It’s a 90-minute, narrated tour,” said Taylor Sedney of Presque Isle Boat Tours. “You can see parts of the lake and teh bay. You can see lighthouses. You get to go around and see a lot of the nature and everything, and our narrators detail a lot of the history about Erie.”

For some, a visit to the area beach each summer is just not complete without a ride on teh Lady kate. They come back year after year, but some visitors to park discover the Lady completely by accident, and their visit is greatly enhanced just by finding her.

“The people who walk around down here, they see the Lady Kate,” Sedney added. “And if they don’t know, they usually ask questions, and it sounds like something they’d be interested in. And they get to spend time on the water and enjoy their time on Presque Isle.”

The Lady Kate is best known for her daylight tours, but that’s not all. This year, she is hosting sunset cruises and even a special fireworks cruise for July 3rd. For ticket prices and more information, CLICK HERE.

