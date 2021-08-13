PI 100 — New rentals

If you want to enjoy the water off Presque Isle but don’t have the equipment you can always stop at Presque Isle rentals for everything from paddleboards to pontoon boats.

And this year in celebration of 100 years, there’s a lot more to rent.

“We have brand new equipment this year, sit-on-tops, double kayaks, single kayaks,” said Karlee Courtney from Presque Isle Rentals. “We also have a joint paddleboard, which has four adults and two kids. We have a double-paddle kayak, tons of great new equipment, new pontoon boats as well.”

The goal this year is to provide park visitors with some unique experiences with the least amount of hassles.

By providing everything needed for your water adventure, the park staff hope to do just that.

“Life jackets, paddles and everything are included with the rental,” Courtney said. “All you really need is a card or cash for the deposit — which are refundable as long as there’s no damage to the equipment — and then a driver’s license.”

The Presque Isle canoe and boat livery is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, click HERE.

