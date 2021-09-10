PI 100 — North Pier Lighthouse

Sitting quietly off Presque Isle’s North Pier is one of the park’s “other” lighthouses, fittingly called the “North Pier Lighthouse.”

Made originally of wood, the lighthouse was converted to metal some 20 years after being built.

It was built to help sailors make it through the uneven channel..

“The channel was only six-feet deep, so what they did was dredge it out,” said Emily Butler of the North Pier Lighthouse. “So, there was a South Pier and a North Pier, and they dredged to a uniform depth [and] put the lighthouse out there to safely guide ships into the harbor of Erie PA.”

And don’t mistake small size with small importance. In fact, the squared-off metal building is so unusual it was chosen by the post office for a series of stamps depicting Mid-Atlantic lighthouses in the Northeast.

“When it gets cloudy or at night, the light will flash a blinking red color,” Butler said.

The North Pier lighthouse was built in 1830 and was converted from wood to metal in 1850.

It’s featured by the United States Postal Service and still works to this day.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.