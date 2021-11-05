PI 100: Pine Tree Trail

We continue to explore the hidden gems of Presque Isle State Park as part of our year-long salute to the 100 years that the peninsula has been a Pennsylvania State Park.

JET 24’s Scott Bremner has the story behind The Pine Tree Trail.

Halloween may be over, but some mysteries still remain. Just like off Beach 9 where the Pine Tree Trail begins.

The trail is wonderful in the summer and spectacular in the fall. But there’s another story here, lost to time, the tall grasses and the wealth of pine trees.

“But what those trees are actually hiding is a little treasure to our past, a past that actually got started in the year 1909,” said Emily Pritchard, Presque Isle.

That’s when a University of Pitt biologist named Otto Jennings first fell in love with Presque Isle, so much so that he worked to build a log cabin that would become a research center so that not only scientists, but he and researchers would have a base of operations to study the secrets of Presque Isle.

The pine tree trail starts off Beach 9. The field station no longer stands, except for some wood pilings and part of the foundation. It’s considered an out and back trail so you would have to turn around to walk back to the start.

If you have any questions, be sure to stop at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) building to speak to the friendly and helpful staff.