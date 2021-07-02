PI 100: Ponds of Presque Isle

They may be glacial afterthoughts, but the ponds of Presque Isle may also offer some of nature’s great remaining peninsula mysteries.

A new virtual-only workshop looks to explore the depths of the pond, and you won’t even get wet.

“We’re going to cover a lot of information in a short period of time,” said John Laskos of Presque Isle, “such as what is a pond, what are the types of animals and creatures who live in and around the pond, including small creatures that we call microvertebrates.”

Although the program is on computer only, the hope is that interests will be piqued. Especially for kids who can ask their parents to take them to the park to see some of the ponds of Presque Isle for themselves.

“The children are going to love this one,” Laskos said. “We have many areas of the park that contain ponds, so people will learn quite a bit of new information and hopefully learn something new about ponds.”

The virtual ponds communities is a computer-only workshop, planned for Friday, July 9th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. You can register for free HERE.

