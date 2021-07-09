PI 100- Pontoon on the Lagoon

Staff members at Presque Isle State Park want you to have a good time when you are out on the peninsula.

The hope is you might also learn something while you are there as well.

Few things are more relaxing than a pontoon boat ride on a beautiful summer day. A series of boat rides on Presque Isle is offering more, including relaxation and education.

Four teams each weekend, up to 10 riders can take a guided tour of Presque Isle lagoons, waters made possible through the shifting sands of Presque Isle.

“There are a lot of wetlands here and a lot of habitat for unique and rare, endangered species of plants and animals, so the lagoon system that we have here at the peninsula is a really unique habitat, but also has a very historical story. It wasn’t always a lagoon, it’s actually man-made, it was dredged out.” Said Brian Gula.

The one thing visitors to the lagoons can count on is that no two experiences are the same. That’s because you never know the wide range of birds and animals you might meet along the way.

“it’s just such a great opportunity for the park to communicate that message. How awesome it is to have these experiences and encounters in the out-of-doors.

IF you want to take a free pontoon on the lagoon boat ride. They are available twice a day from the boat launch on Saturday and Sunday only. It’s first come, first serve. Boarding is set for 8:45 a.m. and again at 10:15 a.m.

Only ten spots are available for each ride.