PI 100 — Presque Isle Light Station

Since July of 1873, the Presque Isle Light Station has been safely bringing lake-faring travelers home.

More commonly known, locally, as the Presque Isle Lighthouse, the station uses oil light expanded through a lens as a beacon for the weary.

This year, new stewardship is in place to fix up and promote the lighthouse. Part of that is expanding the hours when visitors can see a still working piece of history.

“We’re really looking to extend our shoulder season into the fall,” said Emily Butler, the executive director of the Light House. “So, we’ll be open until the end of September. After Sept. 12, we’ll be going to a Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [schedule]. And, we’ll be open until the end of October Friday, Saturday, Sunday in October as well.”

For a fee, those who are really adventurous can climb the circular stairs to the light itself, a trek that lighthouse keepers have been making for nearly 150 years.

“It’s an absolutely gorgeous view,” Butler said. “Not only do you learn about the history of the lighthouse, but it ties into how the lighthouse is associated with the park, and how the lighthouse is tied to Erie’s nautical history, in general.”

The Presque Isle Lighthouse is open through the end of October. As Butler mentioned, starting Sept. 12th, the hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

In October, open hours are Friday through Sunday. A ticket for a house tour with a tower climb is $7. A tour of the home alone is $3. Walking the grounds is free.

