PI 100 — Purple Martins

One of the best displays from Mother Nature happens around this time every year: Purple martins, small swallows with big appetites for mosquitos.

They’re unusual because they prefer manmade, apartment-like housing and will congregate in the hundreds, and sometimes in the thousands.

“What’s really unique here at Presque Isle right now is here at the 1st, 2nd, third week of August a lot of these purple martins are feeding throughout the day,” said Brian Gula from the Presque Isle State Park. “And in the evening time, they will come to their special wetland habitation to roost, large colonies looking for specific habitat.”

For two consecutive weeks in August, environmental specialists will host a live evening program that watches as the birds settle into their home at Presque Isle.

“We’ll be talking about the importance and the habitat of the purple martins but also the opportunity to see the behavior and the display,” Gula said.

The purple martin gathering will take place august 11th and again on august 18th on the park’s north pier. The program will run from 7:30 pm until 8:30 pm. Registration is free but required.

To sign up, click HERE.

