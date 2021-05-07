PI 100 Report- Jobs of Presque Isle Workshop

It has been 100 years since Presque Isle became part of the Pennsylvania Park System. In honor of that, JET 24 Action News is dedicating stories over the next year to honor that achievement.

In this edition of the Presque Isle 100 report, we’re taking a look at the jobs needed to keep the park going and how you can learn more about how to apply.

It takes a lot of work to maintain a park this big. Some of the rangers and park staff are easy to see, but not so much for others.

“It takes a lot of different job positions to maintain a Pennsylvania State Park and a lot of those positions are jobs that people don’t see that are kind of behind the scenes.” said Stacey Marendt, Environmental Specialist at Presque Isle State Park.

Some of the jobs are hands on, such as maintaining cleanliness and park ordinances.

Some of the jobs, like Marendt’s, address the park’s mission to educate visitors. On May 21st, a virtual workshop will talk about all the jobs needed to make up a successful state park system.

“We’re going to kind of go over some of the different jobs that are here, especially at Presque Isle State Park and what these people do and go over a little bit about how you would go about possibly applying for a PA state job if you were interested in this.

The workshop on the jobs of Presque Isle will be held on May 21st from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

You must register a day or two in advance. To do so, you are asked to go to https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/virtual_careers_in_dcnr#.YJWR_GhKiUk