PI 100: SHARKS on assignment with Brian Skerry

When you think about the natural beauty of Presque Isle State Park and the animals that live there, there is probably not a lot of talk about one group of animals.

No one ever mentions sharks, but that could soon be changing with a new exhibit at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. The new exhibit is coming to the second floor of the TREC.

“This would be the first time a National Geographic exhibit has been in Erie and it’s just such a great experience for learning about the climate impact, environmental impact and human impact on sharks,” said Barbara Chaffee, TREC Foundation.

Sharks don’t have much to do with the waters of Presque Isle. Thanks to sponsorships from PNC Bank, Tom and Michele Ridge and others, TREC can continue its mission of education with free access to lessons on some of the world’s most fascinating predators that, so far, are well received by fans of all ages.

“Last weekend, we saw parents with children, grandparents with children, and some students too on Fridays. We’re very excited about the opportunities here,” Chaffee said.

SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry is on display at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center second floor. It’s free every Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

It’s expected to be on display through January of 2022.

