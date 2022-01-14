PI 100: Squirrel appreciation at Presque Isle State Park

This week, we continue our year-long look at the 100th anniversary of Presque Isle becoming a state park. In this edition, we honor the squirrel, one of the park’s smallest furry friends.

It might seem a bit nutty to you, but squirrels thrive in the conditions at Presque Isle State Park where they are able to find both food and shelter with relative ease. They are so popular with park visitors that they are now the focus of not one but two upcoming programs.

The first is a virtual presentation set for January 21st at 1:00 p.m,

“If you spend any time watching squirrels, you’ll soon discover just how clever and capable they are of getting into the tightest places, getting into the trickiest bird feeders. They are very fun to watch, really cool to learn about. Feel free to register for these two upcoming programs at the park,” said John Laskos, Presque Isle State Park.

The second squirrel-themed event is a walk on the park, looking at some of the favorite places for the park’s squirrel crowd. You can learn more about the park’s furry neighbors and talk about what you see as well.

“It’s only about a mile and a half walk out and back. We’ll stop and talk on occasion on things we might see, especially the squirrels. Always remember when you come out to the park to dress appropriately for the weather. If it’s rainy, if it’s going to be wet, you might want to wear your boots.” Laskos said.

Squirrel Appreciation Day is Friday, January 21st and features a virtual program from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. That’s followed by a squirrel appreciation hike set for Saturday, January 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

