PI 100 — Swimming season

It’s no secret that this has been a summer season of spectacular weather, buffered by long periods of rain, making for fewer beach days in a year when even filling the work shifts has been challenging.

The proposal? Staff Beach 8 with lifeguards for the first two weeks of September, weather permitting.

“We will have enough guards for each of those weekends,” said Bob North of the Presque Isle Lifeguards. “But, again, you need to check the signs on the way in just to make sure we do have it open that day.”

But they are not done, promising to review October for any last-minute chances to open.

However, by then, there may be other factors than just air temperature to consider.

“Probably one of the big deciding factors, even if it warms up, if, at some point, the lake is going to turn over, and the temps are going to drop,” North said. “So, even if the weather is nice, we probably won’t feel safe having it open for summer, or swimming.

There are no guarantees that the early fall weather will allow for an open beach 8. But the Presque Isle Lifeguards are promising to try.

