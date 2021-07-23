PI 100: The Lighthouse

It was in 1872 when the Presque Isle Lighthouse first offered a beacon for those trying to find their way home.

These days, an effort is underway to restore the lighthouse, protecting that legacy for years to come.

A new virtual program can do that, and you won’t even have to leave your house.

“We’ll be showing all kinds of photographs, historic photographs, paraphernalia, props, documents,” said John Laskos of Presque Isle State Park. “[We’ll be] talking about the history of Presque Isle Lighthouse, who lived here, who lives here now, what’s being done to it today.”

The virtual tour will give you a realistic look at the building and the lighthouse tower.

And while many will use the virtual tour for an up-close look at the lighthouse, it’s not quite the same as seeing it in person.

“Activities are taking place everyday,” Laskos said. “The visitation is up. People seem to be having a pretty good time.”

The virtual tour of the Presque Isle Lighthouse is set for July 30th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. You must register for free at least a day in advance to get your password. To do so, click HERE.

