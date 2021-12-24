PI 100: The maps and guides at Presque Isle State Park

All this year, we’ve been marking the anniversary of 100 years since Presque Isle became a state park. Tonight, a guide into the maps and guides used at the park over the years.

You can get lost in the history of Presque Isle but getting lost in the park is a bit harder, given that maps and guides have been used to clearly mark the changing landscape over the years.

Put together, those maps provide a clear picture of the park’s historical journey right up to today.

“It’s a lot of fun to see that representation and really that capture of time and how important it is. It still is for the Erie area and to promote Presque Isle,” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle State Park.

And with the march of time comes the advancement of technology meaning maps in the future may not look like the past. In fact, they may not be printed on paper at all.

“Every so often, the park map has to be updated because the peninsula changes through time naturally. Of course, facilities get updated, trails change, and it is going to be interesting to see the next park map come out and what would be represented.” Gula said.

There are now a number of places to find guides and maps of Presque Isle. You can find them on YouTube or Facebook. You can visit the state website or go old school by visiting the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.