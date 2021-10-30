PI 100: The story and trail of Leaf Man

Those of you who enjoy multi-tasking may take pleasure in the latest activity out at Presque Isle State Park.

It’s an opportunity to both walk and read at the same time. It’s part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Presque Isle becoming a state park.

Here is more on the story of the Leaf Man.

All throughout November, you can enjoy the beauty of Presque Isle State Park and the beauty of Nataward winning literature all at once.

It’s a one mile walk along the old gas well trail that tells the story of Leaf Man, a character made up of fall leaves from the national award winning mind of author and illustrator Lois Ellert.

“This is a new program. It’s designed to get people outside and it’s also designed to be self guided so you don’t have to be in a crowd of people to do this and you can do this anytime at your leisure,” said Stacey Marendt, Presque Isle State Park.

And you won’t even have to carry a book with you. The park staff has laid out the trail so it tells the story as you go, the more you walk, the more you know.

“You’ll have the beginnings of a story of Leaf Man, so Leaf Man goes on a journey so as you walk down the trail you will see the journey that Leaf Man goes on and you’ll have to try to figure out where Leaf Man goes,” said Marendt.

The story book trail featuring Leaf Man will be open throughout November during daylight hours.

The trail begins near the Rotary Pavilion and it’s free of charge.

One tip just in case, wear shoes that can get muddy.

For more events that are planned for November, head over to Events.dcnr.pa.gov

