PI 100: Through the Decades at Presque Isle State Park

All this year, JET 24 Action News are honoring the 100 years since Presque Isle became a Pennsylvania State Park. We’re noting the changes that have taken place at the park over the years.

About the only thing that doesn’t change at Presque Isle State Park over the years is the idea that the park is always changing. Weather is one way that’s true as the park has recorded high water, low water, winds, even feet of snow. Those factors are all working to change the face of the park itself.

“Geologically, the sand has always been on the move. It’s always been one of the toughest things for management to get a handle on and when you things in it, but what’s really cool is when you see folks enjoying the park.” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle State Park.

Perhaps, that is the only thing that doesn’t change at Presque Isle. The landscape could continually change. The events of a particular era can help shape the experience, but millions of visitors a year come to the park season after season in order to celebrate one of the area’s greatest natural resources.

“History is a great thing, to just see the impact and all the cool things and it lays the foundation of what we do going in the present and into the future.” Gula said.

An exhibit on the anniversary of the park is now on display on the first floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center in front of the Big Green Screen Auditorium. It’s free to view seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A virtual version of the decades is also being offered.

