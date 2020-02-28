PI 365- 2020: The year of the bird census

2020 is the year of the census in America. On Presque Isle State Park, it’s also the year for a bird census of sorts, and park staff members are looking for volunteers.

Would you know a loon from a mallard? Would you like to? The staff at Presque Isle State Park is looking for volunteers to help them take attendance.

Working with the Erie Bird Observatory, they are hoping to get an accurate count of the numbers and kinds of birds that call Presque Isle home.

“We’re going to be continuing to monitor them through this spring, so have an eight week session in the spring and in the fall they have another 10-week season and why it’s really just to keep tabs and the finger on the pulse on the bird numbers here at Presque Isle.” said Sarah Sargent, PhD, Erie Bird Observatory.

Sargent admits that it will be helpful if the volunteers have some experience in identifying birds, but it’s not necessary. In fact, a training session is being planned to teach the volunteers how to best identify the various waterfowl and other species, from the popular to the rarely seen.

“So we’re going to be training people on identification and then where to go do your counts and submit your counts to be part of it, a citizens science program.” Sargent said.

The water bird monitoring training session is set for Saturday, March 7th at 1:00p.m. in room 110 of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. There is no cost.

You are being asked to pre-register at https://www.eriebirdobservatory.org/