PI 365- Accidental Paradise

Presque Isle State Park will celebrate 100 years in 2021, but the actual peninsula has been around a lot longer than that.

Two local authors have tried to capture all that history.

Any way you look at it it’s a daunting task, capturing thousands of years of peninsula history in just one book. The result is Accidental Paradise, the work of authors Dr. David Frew and Jerry Skrypzak. It’s a trip through time… a lot of time.

“It’s a celebration of the 13,000 year history of Presque Isle and it eventually becoming a state park.” said Anthony Perino.

The book is available through the Presque Isle Gallery and Gift Shop in the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. The proceeds will help keep up the park for thousands of more years to come.

“This is a great holiday gift. It’s a great local purchase to make it to support an institution here at the TREC Foundation and all proceeds benefit Presque Isle State Park and here at TREC.” Perino said.

Here is more information on how to get a copy of Accidental Paradise.