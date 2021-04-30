PI 365- Bird Banding at Presque Isle State Park

Springtime means visitors at Presque Isle State Park. Some are human and some are not. For migrating birds travelling thousands of miles, Presque Isle is a place to rest up on the long journey home.

For people looking for a wide variety of birds, there are few places better than Presque Isle State Park in the spring.

For members of the Erie Bird Observatory, the schedule is back in full flight after limited activity due to COVID-19 last year. In fact, the popular banding program will go on four days a week throughout May, which will include using tiny trackers to follow the birds after they leave the park.

“And I think a lot of people stop by over the years and visited us. Of course last year we had to cancel with COVID, we didn’t do it, but this year we’re open to the public again so people are welcome to stop by.” said Sarah Sargent.

While the banding events are open to the public, the group’s actual bird watching walks are for members only. That’s where the group works together, the dozens of species of birds that stop by the park to refuel and refresh before continuing the long trip, sometimes from South America to Canada.

“They are for members, so you don need to become a member to be invited on our bird walks, but we want to basically educate and share the joy of birds and birding with anybody who wants to learn. Right now, springtime during spring migration is a fantastic time.” Sargent said.

The bird banding events are every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in May from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The group will meet at Fry’s Landing on the park.

To learn more about becoming a member and joining in on the group’s bird walks, you can visit https://www.eriebirdobservatory.org/.