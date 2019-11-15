PI 365- Changes planned for 2019’s Presque Isle Deer Hunt

The Presque Isle Deer Hunt is the annual event staff members use to control the size of the deer herd on Presque Isle. But, for families its more, a holiday tradition passed down over the years.

“So from the entrance to the park to the Stull Center people can come recreate as normal, we will have the park closed though from the Stull Center in bound and it will be closed from 5:00am to 2:00pm on those days and reopen after the hunt is over.” said Holly Best of Presque Isle State Park.

With one less day to hunt, you are urged to sing up early. This year, the hunt will start and end at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

“The second big change this year is the meeting area, we’re going to be leaving from the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, so sign in, check in, check out and the educational lesson will all be taking place at the TREC, in Room 112” Best continued.

The 2019 Presque Isle Deer Hunt will be held over two days, December 11th and December 12th. You can sign up at the TREC during normal hours from now until December 10th, 8:00am until 4:00pm except for holidays.