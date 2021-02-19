PI 365- Dog Safety at Presque Isle

It may not be fair to say that Presque Isle State Park is going to the dogs, but the dogs are going to the park. There are a few rules, however, that park staff want you to remember.

Even in winter, Presque Isle can be a great place to get out and run around. That’s not such a great idea for your furry, four-legged friend. The park has a leash law year round requiring your pet to be controlled at all times. You’re asked to bring your own bags to pick up waste and see that bag all the way through to the trash can.

“When you clean up after him, never leave the bag on the side of the road or on the roadways. We’ve had some issues with that, so take it and deposit it in the trash.” said Bryan Hogan.

This is not to suggest that park staff want you to leave your pet home, actually it’s quite the opposite.

But a few common sense tips can make the visit enjoyable for human and canine alike.

“It’s very pet friendly. We encourage you to come out and walk your dog. Just be safe and when you do come out, be sure to park in a parking lot that’s plowed so you don’t get stuck.” Hogan said.