PI 365- Erie Bluffs after dark

If you’re looking for a new experience this holiday season, you may want to visit Erie Bluffs State Park. The event is a chance to see nature at work but all at night.

There is a lot of nature to see at Erie’s “other” state park, Erie Bluffs. But there’s even more to see and hear at the park at night. That’s why on December 17th, naturalists will be hosting Erie Bluffs after dark, a chance to hear and maybe even see animals who are nocturnal and are most active in the night hours.

“It’s not uncommon to hear Great Horned Owls or Bart Owls call or a screech owl and if we’re lucky sometimes we hear the coyotes chirping and barking at night.” said Brian Gula, a park naturalist.

Your tour guide for the mile and a half hike will have tools like red lighting and infrared cameras that can allow you to see nature without disturbing the animals. A holiday time experience that comes without the tinsel, or presents, Christmas music.

“It provides a unique opportunity for seeing a lot of different types of wildlife and just experiencing outside at nighttime and this time of year, too.” Gula said.

Erie Bluffs after dark will take place at Erie Bluffs State Park on December 17th. The hike will go from six in the evening to about 7:30, covering a mile and a half. You are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, including boots. There is no fee or registration required.