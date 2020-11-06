PI 365- Gearing up for Presque Isle Deer Hunt

It’s the return of a popular franchise segment for JET 24 Action News, called PI 365, showcasing events that go on at Presque Isle all year round.

This includes the annual Presque Isle Deer Hunt that has a few COVID-19-related changes this year.

85 hunters a day for two days in December. That’s the limit for the Presque Isle Deer Hunt in 2020.

The goal is to keep the park’s deer herd healthy by preventing overcrowding. This year’s registration is over the phone only, to prevent human overcrowding too.

“When you register, you’re going to get some information sent to your home. One of them is going to be a fact sheet with everything we typically cover that you will have to sign and get back to us just to acknowledge you’ve read all the rules and regulations.” said Holly Best.

The lack of an in-person orientation this year will require a little patience from hunters, since all of the information the park needs will have to be done by phone before a December 4th deadline.

“When people call to register, they will have to have their license in front of them and any special permits or tags they have available we’ll have to get all that information, all those tag numbers off of those.” Best said.

The Presque Isle Deer Hunt is set for December 9th and 10th. Registration and orientation is by phone only at 833-7424.

The deadline for registering is December 4th.