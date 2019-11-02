PI 365- Gearing up for Veteran’s Day

The beach season may be over for the year, but there are still things to do at Presque Isle just about every day of the year.

For the 5th year, a ceremony will honor the sacrifice of veterans and their families at the Tom Ridge Enviornmental Center for Veterans Day.

It begins with breakfast and ads a tour, but centers around a ceremony that honors the role veterans play in keeping us free.

The cafe will be the scene for the morning breakfast and the gift ship will offer discounts to veterans so that all elements of TREC will participate.

The 2019 Veterans Appreciation Day will be held at the Tom Ridge Enviornmental Center on Monday, November 11th.

It starts with a discout breakfast form 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The ceremony is from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and is followed by a tour from 11 a.m. until noon.

Veterans can also get a 20 percent discount in the gift shop.