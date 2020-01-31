PI 365- Groundhog Day at Presque Isle State Park

Many of us are getting excited for Sunday waiting for the Super Bowl. But others, in places like Punxsatawney are excited because Sunday is also Groundhog Day.

Presque Isle State Park staff are hoping that some families may come out to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center before the Big Game to learn more about our native groundhogs here.

Every February 2nd, crowds at Gobbler’s Knob is to see if Punxsatawney Phil will see his shadow and usher in six more weeks of winter. You can doubt Phil’s skills as a weather forecaster if you wish, but there’s nothing doubting that the weekend is a top February event in Pennsylvania each year. Staff members at Presque Isle are hoping to capture some of that excitement without leaving Erie County, by offering a program that looks at real life groundhogs in our area.

“It’s no talking about groundhogs seeing their shadow, but it’s also about groundhogs and some of their adaptations, kind of how they survive and about the groundhog itself.” said Stacey Marendt of Presque Isle State Park.

The one hour program will include some groundhog-related crafts for younger kids, and staff members hope that once you are visiting the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, you’ll do more than just attend the groundhog workshop.

“The Tom Ridge Environmental Center is open from 9a.m. to 5p.m. on Sunday and you can come in and tour the TREC for free and look around at the exhibits we have and the shipwreck exhibit and when you’re done, or before or after, come and see the groundhog program at 2p.m.” Marendt said.

The event is free of charge and no pre-registration is required.