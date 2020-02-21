PI 365- History of Wildlife

There’s little doubt that there is a rich history at Presque Isle State Park. There is also a rich history of the animals that have lived, or are living on the park.

That is the focus of a new program available free of charge.

For all that we know about the history of Presque Isle State Park, there is still much that we don’t know. All throughout our community are clues to what was…all those years ago.

“The history here is phenomenal and the more I talk to folks and they realize they have photographs in the attic, we’re always learning and discovering new information all the time,” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle State Park.

That new information becomes part of the history of the park and is the focus of a series of talks aimed at making more people aware of what we are learning.

On Monday, that focus will be on the wildlife that has lived at Presque Isle, what’s on the park now and what isn’t at the park anymore.

“There were some species that were here that we don’t see present day and then, of course, in some of the records, species that didn’t exist then but do now.” Gula said.

The History of Wildlife is set for February 24th from 6:00p.m. to 7:00p.m.

It will be held in Room 112 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. There is no fee and no registration required.