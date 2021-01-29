PI 365- Ice Dunes at Presque Isle State Park

Anyone who has been to Presque Isle State Park will tell you that the park is beautiful in winter.

However, with that beauty also comes danger, especially near the cold lake waters.

Some folks just can’t stay away from the lake water regardless of time of year or the water temperature. This is also the season for ice dunes, when ice along the shore line is hit by waves. Some years, the resulting formations can get to 30 feet tall.

“If we get a good wind storm and these waves are kicking in strong, these waves will hit the ice ridge formation. It sends that mist up in the air and that mist will freeze.” said Brian Gula.

The danger in ice dunes is that they can look solid, but are often hollowed out by the lake wave action. Looks that can not only be deceiving, but possibly deadly.

“Watch from a distance, enjoy from afar, definitely do not crawl on these because they’re very dangerous. All it takes is the wrong step in the wrong place and that could be a bad day.” Gula said.

When wintertime hiking on Presque Isle, you should remember that it’s best to take a friend. You should have a fully charged phone handy and tell someone when you expect to be back.