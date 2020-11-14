PI 365- Lifeguards at Presque Isle

You’re probably not thinking about hitting the beaches of Presque Isle, but lifeguard managers say the time is now to think about a job for next summer.

The job of being a lifeguard might mean summer employment, but the path to that employment starts months earlier. This year, as early as December.

A lifeguard is part Erie ambassador, part safety officer. So, you have to work with people and while you don’t have to have certification to begin, you do have to know how to swim.

“You have to be a strong swimmer, we’ve had plenty of great lifeguards who are not competitive swimmers. They were good swimmers and we can take them through that. The key thing is that you have to have above average swimming skills.” said Bob North, Lake Erie Lifeguard Manager.

Park staff can help with the application and the certification processes you will need before starting the job. For now, the key is to get started and waiting until the spring is too late.

“The first round of interviews are going to be December, so we need to get you started on this process as soon as possible.” North said.

New lifeguards start at $14.23 an hour and park staff can help you get help with your application and certification. Interviews will begin in early December.

To learn more, you can call the park at 833-0526.