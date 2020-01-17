PI 365- Mixed media student art competition

Presque Isle is a beautiful place 365 days a year. An upcoming art contest is looking to capture that through the eyes of kids.

It takes a sharp eye and some artistic skills to take the beauty of Presque Isle and transfer that to pictures or canvas. That is the goal of the 9th Annual Mixed Media Student Art Competition.

Artists from kindergarten through college can submit works such as photographs, oils, acrylic, watercolors, and more. The contest is titled “A Day at the Beach.”

“It’s a great way to reach our young students of all ages from kindergarten to college. We have a number of categories where kids can express themselves and having Presque Isle as a backdrop is really wonderful for us,” said Joe Pfadt, art competition Chairman.

The hope is that submitted works will all share a common thing, a visitors take on what it is like to spend the day at Presque Isle State Park.

A “Day at the Beach,” the 9th Annual Mixed Media Student Art Competition is open to those enrolled in a public, private, or home school from kindergarten to college.

You can email Brian Gula at bgula@pa.gov by March 20th to register. Artworks must be submitted to TREC by April 10th. Winners will be notified April 24th.