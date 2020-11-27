PI 365- Presque Isle’s upcoming drive-thru light show

With Thanksgiving leftovers still in the refrigerator, some folks are already turning their thoughts to Christmas.

That’s also true at Presque Isle State Park where volunteers are lighting up the park, hoping to start a popular new annual tradition.

Popular park events like Discover Presque Isle did not happen in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, the extra time gave Presque Isle Partnership planners time to think about what cold be organized to showcase the park without violating COVID-19 distancing rules.

The answer? A drive thru holiday light show that would use some conservation-friendly solar polar and LED lights.

“We’re hoping that the annual drive-thru light show on Presque Isle State Park is something that brings a lot of joy to everybody at a time when there’s really not that many great things going on in the world.” Said Jon DeMarco.

Many park buildings will be list as well as areas along the park’s main 13 mile loop. If the event catches on, more will be planned as the light show grows, hopefully even after the main events like Discover Presque Isle returns.

“If people come down and they’re in a good mood and some of the lights bring a smile to their faces, then I believe we’ve succeeded.” DeMarco said.

Here are the details for this year’s Drive-Thru Light Show.